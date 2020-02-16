It was the 1980 school year when six practical nursing students on the campus of the nine-year-old Great Plains Technology Center won scholarships that let them achieve their career goals.
Forty years later, the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation has spent $3.6 million helping almost 6,000 students overcome the obstacles preventing them from finishing course work and embarking on careers that benefit them, their families and, ultimately, their communities.
“We’ve never turned down a student who had a need, when we had the means,” said Chuck Wade, one of the foundation’s founding members and who still serves as its chairman. “We changed the lives of students.”
Things have evolved over the years: fundraising activities have changed, things are more expensive, the needs of students are more varied, the coursework offered by Great Plains goes beyond what the campus’ original founders envisioned. One thing remains the same: the people involved in Great Plains’ educational efforts are committed to linking students to training that provides careers.
That’s sometimes difficult for adult students, who, unlike high school juniors and seniors, must pay for their courses and the books/materials they need while also trying to support themselves and (for 75 percent of adult students) their families. That could mean the lack of money to pay a gas bill, or not being able to afford the hardhat required for course work, forcing them from school. And, that is contrary to Great Plains’ mission.
Dr. George Bridges, a long-time member of the Great Plains Board of Education and one of the foundation’s founding members, said the idea was simple: “some of the kids needed some kind of scholarship help, for a little bit of in-between things.” Sometimes it was a gas bill; other times, paying for a tank of gas.
“As we (the campus) began to get larger, we saw the need to have some vehicle to get some money to kids who needed it, emergency grant stuff. We needed a vehicle to deliver that somehow,” Bridges said.
The vehicle was a foundation, dedicated to scholarships and grants. The foundation provides scholarships for traditional needs — course work and the associated materials — but also awards emergency grants to cover issues that might keep a student out of class, or force him/her to drop a course.
Two of the group’s four founding members — Bridges and Wade — still are active. Co-founder Pat Henry no longer is active, but the foundation now has a second generation Henry, her son Mark.
Both Bridges and Wade laugh when they remember it was a fourth co-founder, the late Rex Madeira, who set the goal that would fund the foundation’s scholarships and grants. Wade said members were looking at $100,000 to $250,000.
“Rex said ‘don’t be chintzy’,” Wade said, adding Madeira’s suggestion was $500,000, if the foundation was going to make a difference in student lives. “Let’s set our goals high and achieve it.”
Bridges said remembers thinking Madeira was crazy: “We couldn’t raise that!”
The men said that goal was important because it showed the determination of community members who wanted to ensure that any adult who wanted training at Great Plains could achieve it. It’s also why Bridges and Wade got involved in the first place and remain involved 40 years later.
“I saw a need,” Bridges said. “I was attracted to that: kids wanted to be here. It wasn’t having kids who were being forced to go to school; they wanted to be here.”
Wade’s initial involvement was being the legal advisor to Great Plains board of education and then-Superintendent Bruce Gray. He and Gray were charter members of the foundation, making Great Plains the first in the state to have a program of this nature. Wade said he stayed involved because he believes in the foundation and its mission, which is firmly linked to the mission of Great Plains as a whole.
“We recognized the need we had out here, educating others,” Wade said, adding the community benefits because, as Executive Director Glen Boyer says, many of the students trained by Great Plains remain in their communities when they begin work.
Superintendent Clarence Fortney shakes his head at the idea of the foundation not existing.
Fortney knows first-hand the effect the campus’ programs have on students. Fortney was a high school student enrolled in the welding program in Great Plains’ early days, later returning as a welding instructor before working his way up in administration to become superintendent.
He said while high school students attend the school free of charge, adults must cover their courses and related costs. While there are programs available, not everyone qualifies. And, there are costs those programs won’t cover.
“This takes away any barrier,” Fortney said, adding that funding provided by the foundation covers tuition costs, but also can cover things such as paying for a tank of gas so a student can get to those classes or replacing a stole laptop computer necessary for a student’s class.
Fortney said the foundation’s members are committed to providing the funding need to help those students. So is his staff.
The foundation has created ways to raise funds each year; one of the most successful is a golf tournament. Fortney credits Boyer with creating one program directed at staff: The 60-Minute Club. The idea is to commit the equivalent of one hour of salary every month. The program brings in about $20,000 a year, generating about $400,000 for the foundation since it was created.
“They’re passionate about it,” Fortney said, of the depth of feelings his staff has for the foundation’s goal of supporting students.
He said the allure is providing a net for those students who might otherwise fall through the cracks. And, that’s not just covering the cost of books.
“We don’t want life to get in the way,” he said.
Without the foundation?
“A lot of students would not be able to go to or attend school,” he said, shaking his head and saying that ties into the reason the foundation was created. “A lot of people in the community realized the barriers.”
The newest fundraiser is Cornerstone Partners, created last year for businesses and individuals to become partners in the foundation’s goal of providing grants and scholarships. The campaign is headed by Kent Jester, who, like Fortney, has high school links to Great Plains.
Jester said he grew up in the family business and knew about sign making and welding from a young age. He enrolled in Great Plains’ welding program in the mid-1970s and found he didn’t know as much as he thought. Fast forward to graduation, where he was a welder so skilled he was promoted to crew chief at age 19. People thought it was because he was the boss’ son; instead, it was his level of training.
“I was more valuable to the company,” Jester said, adding today, as company owner, he sends employees to Great Plains for training and hired Great Plains students.
That’s why Jester is taking on the task of spearheading the Cornerstone Partners Program: it’s a continuation of what founders had in mind 40 years ago.
“It makes a huge impact,” Jester said.