OKLAHOMA CITY — The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) announced in a press release it was demanding the immediate resignation of Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, accusing him of advancing his personal religious beliefs and misusing his office.

FFRF accused Walters of “clear weaponization of the state’s education system” after what FFRF said was a suggestion by Walters to retaliate against Tulsa Public Schools by threatening their accreditation. Previously, the school district had prohibited a school board member from imposing a “sectarian religious prayer onto other people’s children,” according to the release.

