Cuffs

DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Duncan woman accused of collecting over $14,000 in foster care payments for a child who wasn’t living with her.

The Stephens County District Court issued the felony warrant against Dawn Marie Taylor, 50, for a count of false, fictitious or fraudulent claims against the state, records indicate. The crime is punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and repayment of the money.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

