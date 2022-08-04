Bentley Gate

A stone sign for Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate, located on Sheridan Avenue. The Gate will be closed for construction from Aug. 15 until Oct. 31.

 Marie Pihulic/Courtesy Photo

Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate will be closed from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31, due to construction.

The gate will be the first of five on post to have automatic vehicle barriers installed.