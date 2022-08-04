Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate will be closed from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31, due to construction.
The gate will be the first of five on post to have automatic vehicle barriers installed.
Lt. Col. Michael King, Fort Sill Department of Emergency Services director and Provost Marshal, said the barriers will provide added security for the post.
“The gate guards will be able to control the barrier system that will prevent unauthorized access to the installation,” King said. “If someone runs the gate, the guard can push a button and a barrier will pop up and stop all traffic.”
While Bentley Gate is closed, Scott Gate on Fort Sill Boulevard will be the only 24-hour gate open daily.
The 52nd Street Gate will also be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The other gates and Visitor Control Center will maintain usual hours of operation.
Visitors are advised to be aware of the increased traffic that may be encountered going into Fort Sill, especially for typically busy days, such as Thursday and Friday mornings due to Family Day and training graduations.
