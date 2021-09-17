FORT SILL — While concerning to see, smoke clouding over Fort Sill’s West Range Thursday was being kept under control, according to the post.
The fire burned throughout the afternoon and into the evening in the range’s impact area. It began around 11 a.m. during “routine training,” according to the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office. Fort Sill firefighters responded with brush trucks and performed back fire operations to keep the fire within the impact area.
Lt. Col. Michael King, Directorate of Emergency Services Director and Provost Marshal, said there are many steps taken to ensure fires from the range areas do not get out of control. One method is to include firebreaks on post that are maintained year-round.
Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services have already implemented one prescribed burn this year to remove hazardous fuel on post, and will conduct more in the coming months.
Any necessary updates will be shared via the Garrison Facebook page: facebok.com/usagsill.