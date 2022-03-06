Lawton-Fort Sill has gained some new residents in the form of 387 soldiers from the Army’s 4th Battalion 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
The battalion uncased its colors for the first time in 50 years on Friday morning, marking the addition of the battalion to the Fort Sill community.
Known as the Fighting Aces, the battalion was last active during the Vietnam War, and several veterans from its last activation were on hand to witness its return.
The battalion is the first Maneuver Short range Air Defense unit in the continental Unites States and only the second to be activated by the U.S. Army.
While the battalion houses 387 solders, their end goal is 543 soldiers, almost all of which will be new to the Lawton-Fort sill community, according to Lt. Col. Alex Corby, the battalion commander.
“This unit has always been there when called upon. Its service goes all the way back to World War I. This unit has always been there when the going gets tough. We’re proud of our history and our soldiers understand that history. They carry it forward with them,” Corby said.
Retire Sgt. Maj. Paul Hanson, who served in the battalion during the Vietnam War, was at Fort Sill to witness the reactivation of his former unit. It was a sight that Hanson never thought he’d live to see.
“I’m phenomenally proud. This is the kind of thing that you think is never going to happen. It’s wonderful to see them reorganize a unit that we never thought we’d see again,” Hanson said. “I would tell these young soldiers to just be proud. They’re in an organization that came up all the way through World War I, World War II, Vietnam. Be proud.”
As a new battalion, its soldiers were assembled from all over the world. As a part of the battalion’s move to Fort Sill, the soldiers were briefed on the area’s history and importance.
“We work with the soldiers to make sure they get out into the community and enjoy everything that Lawton and Oklahoma have to offer,” Corby said.
With a good mix of trainees and seasoned soldiers, members of the battalion will be living on post in the barracks, on-post housing and if so desired in Lawton and surrounding towns.
“We are very excited to be a part of team Sill and the Lawton-Fort Sill community,” Corby said.
The short range air defense fires unit was identified by the U.S. Army as a necessity, which is what led to the battalion’s reactivation, according to Corby.
“The easy answer is we’re here because the Army told us to be,” Corby said. “But this unit has a strong legacy.”
Members of the Lawton-Fort Sill community welcomed the reactivation of the battalion and its move to Fort Sill.
“The City of Lawton is thrilled about the Fighting Aces battalion addition to Fort Sill,” Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said. “We believe the addition of this battalion and its soldiers will greatly benefit the Lawton economy by bringing more people to Lawton and Fort Sill, which may result in families moving in to local neighborhoods, participation in local events or family member visits from out of town. The City of Lawton values its longstanding partnership with Fort Sill, and we are honored to welcome the battalion and its soldiers to our community.”
Michael Brown, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for southern Oklahoma, echoed Cleghorn’s sentiment.
“Lawton and Fort Sill have always had a great relationship,” Brown said. “It is exciting that our Army continues to trust Fort Sill and our community by bringing more soldiers to our area, because Lawton has a great reputation for taking care of soldiers and their families.”
Brad Cooksey, president at the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, stated that the economic impact could not be more beneficial to the Lawton community.
“Form an economic standpoint this sends a positive message that the military is investing in Fort Sill,” Cooksey said, “and, if the Army can invest here, why can’t everyone else.”