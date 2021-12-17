Thursday marked the beginning of Holiday Block Leave for more than 2,000 basic trainees at Fort Sill.
The process began in the afternoon, with trainees filling every seat in Fort Sill’s Vessey Hall, awaiting a series of buses that would take them to major airports in the area for their trip home.
Col. Daniel Blackmon, the officer overseeing block leave from the hall, said that holiday leave is an important part of training at Fort Sill.
“By taking a break, we have an opportunity to re-energize, and return to training refreshed,” Blackmon said.
The basic trainees in Vessey Hall were members of the 434th Field Artillery at Fort Sill, and are only some of the soldiers and officers receiving holiday leave over the next few days. At the end of the process, about 5,000 trainees and soldiers will receive leave for the holidays.
Blackmon said that the energy in the hall was more energetic than it is when trainees are usually gathered there.
“Normally, any time you’re here, it’s deadly quiet,” Blackmon said. “Today, while it’s still calm, you can hear people talking all around.”
Pvt. 2nd Class Tamia Pitts, who entered training at Fort Sill after two years in ROTC, is one of the trainees taking leave. She’ll be returning to Tennessee, where she’ll visit family for a particularly special celebration.
“Christmas is my mom’s birthday,” Pitts said. “So it’s going to be a big event.”
Over the holidays, trainees on leave will be eating a very different diet than they’ve gotten used to on Fort Sill. Pitts said she plans to work hard to make up for it.
“I plan to have workouts two times a day while I’m out,” Pitts said.
Amir Quiles, an E1 trainee from New York, also will be taking leave to see his family. He plans to make a big entrance for his return.
“I’m going to surprise my dad at his job,” Quiles said. “I know he’s going to cry, he’s a very emotional person.”
Many soldiers and trainees won’t be taking block leave for the holidays, because the trip is expensive, or they don’t have family or friends they want to return to. For those, Blackmon said Fort Sill tries to find a way to bring a little holiday cheer.
“We have an Adopt a Soldier program for the holidays,” Blackmon said. “Families volunteer to take in a soldier for a while, so they can relax somewhere, see a ball game, and be with people.”
The trainees who loaded on buses Thursday will return to Fort Sill in early January. In the meantime, leave is an opportunity not only for trainees to rest, but for drill sergeants and officers to take more relaxed duty as well, Blackmon said.
“We do this 365 days a year,” Blackmon said. “The holidays give us an opportunity to calm down.”