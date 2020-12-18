Fort Sill will soon turn into a ghost town as trainees head home for the holidays.
Fort Sill training brigades opened the flood gates Thursday and today sending soldiers home for annual Christmas break. Approximately 2,500 soldiers will exit the post, heading to destinations around the United States. Many will return in two weeks to complete training while others will continue on to permanent duty stations or more training at other military installations.
For two recent graduates, Spc. Megan Marrello and Pfc. Alice Cordoba-Potter, this day couldn’t come soon enough after the rigors and stress of basic training. Both soldiers will go home for the holidays then attend Advanced Individual Training in Monterey, California.
“I’m so excited,” Marrello said. “My family has been having some health problems, so getting to be back home and like, getting to see my grandfather and deal with that is what I’m looking forward to. Just getting that security of being home with family.”
Marrello, who will spend the holidays with her family in Mountain View, California, said the first thing she’s going to do, besides sleeping in, will be joining her family to get a Starbucks coffee.
Cordoba-Potter will fly to Denver, Colorado, to see her family before continuing her training in Monterey, California. She said after the summer and fall in Oklahoma, the winter in Denver may be a shock to her system.
“I’m so ready to get away from here and go home,” Cordoba-Potter said. “I’m looking forward to everything. I’m especially looking forward to having a glass of wine and a bath.”
Cordoba-Potter said she was also looking forward to seeing her wife again. She and her spouse joined the Army and began basic training together, but because of COVID-19, her spouse was set back two weeks and will graduate after Cordoba-Potter.
Marrello said joining the Army is a tradition in her family. Her father is currently serving and her grandfather and great-grandfather served as well.
“This is going to be kind of a big moment for us,” said Marrello. “My grandfather has hung up photos of his dad’s military picture, his military picture, my dad’s military picture, and now I get to get up on the wall, too. So, I’m pretty excited about that. And just kind of getting to be a bigger part my family with a shared experience like this.”
Leave isn’t just a time for the trainees and soldiers to get away for a while. It’s also a chance for the drill sergeants and staff to step away from the rigors and stress of training, as well.
“(Block leave) absolutely is exciting for us,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brian Harvey, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment. “You know, we put in a lot of work with the soldiers training with them day in and day out, so not only is it a chance for them to kind of recharge but also for the cadre as well. It gives us time to kind of take a step back, focus on family and recharge batteries and then we get back into it after the Christmas holiday season.”
“This holiday block leave season will provide soldiers and trainees a chance to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “We wish all of Team Lawton-Fort Sill a blessed holiday season filled with love, joy, hope, and peace. We recognize that block leave will be conducted in our ongoing COVID environment and encourage all to take precautions to reduce risk and exposure during this period.”
The exiting soldiers will board buses that will shuttle them to one of four airports — Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field and Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. All three brigades on the training side of post sent liaison teams to each of the airports to help soldiers get where they were going.
Before getting on the busses, Col. Neil Morgan, commander of the 428th Field Artillery Brigade, had a few words with his soldiers. He took time to remind his soldiers to spend time with their family but to return safely and follow CDC guidelines to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
“First, have fun,” Morgan said. “Secondly, spend time with your families, tell them how much you love them. But more importantly, I need you guys to get back safe. As you guys celebrate time with your families, please, everyone’s not going to practice the same as you guys have done. Be the best person in that room, maintain your separation wear your mask, come back to us safely, because we need you. We’re looking forward to having you back here safe and sound.”
At Will Rogers World Airport, State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, and State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, co-chairs of the Oklahoma House and Senate Joint Veterans Caucus, are joining the Oklahoma City Fire and Police Departments on Thursday and today to provide pizza to soldiers returning home for Christmas and the New Year.
“What an honor it is to welcome these soldiers on this leg of their journey home,” Steagall said. “On behalf of the members of the Oklahoma Legislature’s Veterans Caucus, I want to extend our gratitude for these soldiers’ service to our country, and pray that we all remember those who cannot be home this holiday season.”
Rosino added, “It’s such a blessing to once again participate in this event, honoring our brothers and sisters in arms who are on their way home to spend time with their families for the holidays. Though this year has presented several challenges, I’m grateful that these troops will be able to be home with their loved ones.”
A small contingent of trainees elect to stay on Fort Sill each year. This year about 200 of them will not be going home, but the post has plenty of entertainment lined up for them said Fort Sill spokesperson Jessica Tackaberry. She said the USO will sponsor a trip to Dave and Busters among other things. The soldiers will also get the opportunity to bowl with Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley.