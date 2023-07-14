The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will welcome a new commanding general on July 20 when Maj. Gen. Winston P. Brooks assumes command.

Brooks will replace former Fort Sill commander Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, who was suspended from duty in February following allegations of violating hunting rules on post. In June, Kamper was officially relieved of his duties “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” according to a statement by Cynthia O. Smith, Army spokesperson.

