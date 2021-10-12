The Housing Services Office at Fort Sill will host an off-post housing symposium next week.
The free event will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Topics to be covered will be Fair Housing–Reasonable Accommodation, Assistance Animals, Service Members Civil Relief Act, and the Oklahoma Residential Landlord/Tenant Act.
Fair Housing law protects certain groups of people from discrimination in housing. Protections include:
• Protection from discriminatory treatment in the purchase or sale of your home.
• Protection from different terms, conditions, and services provided by banks and loan servicers.
• Protections from predatory practices.
This lecture is part of an ongoing attempt to address housing-related issues for active duty soldiers and veterans as well as all Oklahoma residents. This information will be helpful even if you move to a different state.
Fair housing applies to all service members and their families. These laws impact everyone from the commanders down to those who have just entered, as well as civilians and residents of Oklahoma and the United States.
Please RSVP due to limited seating. You may RSVP by reaching out to Jacqueline King or Jourdan Francis. Jacqueline.k.king.civ@mail.mil or jourdan.a.francis.civ@mail.mil 580-442-5190/2813.
Deadline to RSVP is Friday.