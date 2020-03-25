As part of Fort Sill’s continuing efforts to protect the force, beginning today through April 6, the post will conduct a health and safety stand down that will minimize the work force to only essential personnel.
Essential tasks that Fort Sill will continue to do during this time is the training of basic combat trainees and the required support agencies needed to run that operation, according to Fort Sill Public Affairs Office.
Gyms will be closed for a short time period for a thorough deep cleaning and to put in place additional social distancing/hygiene measures that leaders will actively check, according to post officials. These steps are but a few of the efforts that undertaken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The effort is part of one the Army has undertaken to stave off the threat of COVID-19 infection.
All service members, Department of the Army civilians and families are expected to follow all Center for Disease Control social distancing guidance to continue protecting our force.
Fort Sill encourages and enforces strict hygiene and avoidance of areas where transmission is likely high as well as increased social distancing. Crowded areas and frequently touched surfaces should be avoided to the greatest extent possible.
If you or a family member develop symptoms or have questions related to your health, you are asked to contact Reynolds Army Health Clinic line 580-917-8475 so that healthcare providers can best address your needs.
Contacting the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-984-8523 is the best way to further protect the community.
Those who are self-quarantining need to remain in their quarters or at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and take the proper precautions.
Fort Sill is providing daily updates on the status of restrictions and potential closures on both the Fort Sill website https://sill-www.army.mil/ and the official Fort Sill Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill. It is recommended that you check it frequently for information.