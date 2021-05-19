Fort Sill to hold pubic graduations Friday

Fort Sill suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies March 16, 2020, to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 to service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the Lawton Fort Sill community.
Public Basic Combat Training (BCT) graduations will be held Friday for the first time in over a year.
During a virtual Town Hall meeting Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, reiterated his earlier announcement that BCT and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) will open graduations to the public beginning May 21 for BCT and June 3 for AIT.
“We’re excited to be reopening graduations to the public this week, and know these are special events for you, your trainees and soon-to-be soldiers,” Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley said. “This will be our first one in over a year. So, we thank you in advance for your patience and compliance with the protective measures we take to keep each and every one of you and your family members safe here at Fort Sill.”
Fort Sill leaders are asking everyone who attends to get vaccinated, although they will not turn away anyone who isn’t vaccinated. They also are asking all those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. If someone is unable to wear a mask, officials ask that they maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others.
Along with the reopening of graduations, soldiers will see the return of Family Day — a day for soldiers to spend with their families. Kamper said soldiers will be allowed to leave the post from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before graduation to spend time with families and loved ones. The first Family Day will take place May 20.
During the town hall Kamper also announced Fort Sill would transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha which means on post food court and restaurant seating could increase to 100 percent, in person in-processing and out-processing would resume and basketball and racquetball courts would reopen.
Along with the transition to Alpha, masking would only be required where social distancing could not be maintained including at the Post Exchange, shoppettes, childcare centers, government provided transportation, dining facilities and classrooms.
However, Kamper said commanders and other leaders are “empowered to assess risk and make exceptions in situations where a large number of personnel are fully vaccinated.”
“We’re cognizant of the new CDC guidance, and then there’s been some Department of Defense and Department of Army guidance on loosening of restrictions on when and where we have to wear masks,” Kamper said. “What we’re going to do here at Fort Sill, we’re going to ride this for about a 60-day period and we are going to keep wearing masks in our public spaces, like the commissary like the PSAPs shot beds, like our clinics, and our dining facilities, and places where there’s large groups of people in public spaces.”
Families are welcome to attend the graduation and have lunch with their soldier until 1 p.m.