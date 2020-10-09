A new initiative called “Frontier Teams” was announced by Joe Gallagher, civilian deputy to Fort Sill’s commanding general, at a virtual “State of Fort Sill” address hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
Frontier Teams would fill the gap left by the demise of the Lawton-Fort Sill Co-op program, which in years past partnered civilian organizations with military units on post. Gallagher noted that the Co-op program went away due to changes in joint ethics regulations.
“We’ve come across a way that we believe enables us to build the relationships between Fort Sill and the local community,” he said.
The intent of the Frontier Team is to foster open and enduring lines of communication between the Army and its local communities that benefit service members, benefit the community and help Fort Sill tell the Army story to the community, said Gallagher.
Under the new concept, the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) would serve as a link between the installation and community organizations. Fort Sill will offer up brigade-sized units interested in having a relationship with organizations downtown, and AUSA will be the coordinator or collector of the off-post organizations and provide Fort Sill with “a single-point interface we can go to,” Gallagher said.
Ideally, each brigade-sized unit would be linked with three to five organizations, so there would be opportunities for downtown organizations to actually be linked with units all the way down to the battalion level, he added.
“You do not need to be an AUSA member to be considered for the program,” said Gallagher.
The update by Gallagher and Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor took the place of the live-and-in-person address delivered annually by the commanding general. Mark E. Scott, chairman of the chamber board, said almost 95 members RSVPed for the livestreamed event, making this the most successful chamber event of this kind to date.
Growth ahead
The talking points were mostly upbeat, looking ahead to what’s coming in fiscal year 2021. The new Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility is expected to open then with over 3,000 air defense artillery-related artifacts and over 100 vehicles, missiles and guns, Taylor said.
The permanent party at the Fires Center of Excellence and 434th Field Artillery Brigade is expected to grow by 400 in FY21. Forty of these will be Department of the Army civilians and the other 360 soldiers of various ranks. The newly activated basic training battalion, 1st Battalion, 22nd FA, is included in that figure. The student load is likewise expected to increase, Gallagher said.
The speakers also look forward to the opening of a new Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) in Central Mall to support the work of the Long-Range Precision Fires and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Teams based at Fort Sill, as well as the relocation of a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Academy from Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., to Fort Sill at the end of FY23 and continued contract work to build, refurbish or equip things all over post.
Taylor said the big news this week was the reopening of the Field Artillery Museum, which will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday. The Rinehart Fitness Center pool is now open for recreational swimming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This spring Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hopes to bring back the Lawton Fort Sill Expo, which connects military families to local businesses, Taylor said.
Anti-COVID measures
Not all the news was rosy. Gallagher began by talking about the COVID-19 impact on Fort Sill and mitigating measures the post has taken to curb the spread of the disease. The first person on Fort Sill to test positive for COVID-19 was a Department of the Army civilian on March 25.
“Since then we’ve tested over 25,500 soldiers, family members, contractors (and) DA civilians. Out of that, we’ve had 1,091 confirmed cases associated with Fort Sill, and that includes both folks living on post as well as off-post. So that gives us about a 4.1 percent positivity rate for the entire community that we look at.
“Out of that 1,091, about 704 have fully recovered and returned to training or work. We currently have 387 active cases, most of which — about 327, 330 — are trainees in Basic Combat Training. We fully expect the majority to be cleared and returned to training within the next 7-10 days,” Gallagher said.
Every new arrival at the 95th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion is tested within 24 hours after he or she gets here. About 2.2 percent are testing positive, and that’s about half that of the rest of the community here, he noted.
The vast majority of Fort Sill’s cases have been asymptomatic or exhibited only mild, cold-like symptoms. An outbreak occurred in the ninth week of basic training for A Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery. A drill sergeant tested positive after losing the senses of taste and smell. Another drill sergeant had a runny nose and a cough, and a trainee reported the same symptoms. Because of that, leaders decided to test not just those three but almost 200 that same day.
“Sure enough, 165 of those were positive. It was a case of a pocket forming, and with mostly asymptomatic soldiers there, there was no way to see that it was spreading. A couple of kids that had symptoms, when you talked to them, they quite honestly said, ‘I’m nine weeks into BCT. I’ve got one more week to graduation. I thought it was just a cold. I didn’t think it was anything. I just soldiered on.’ And so we continued to work and contain that,” Gallagher said.
Fort Sill lost one person to the disease in July, Anna Carter, a 13-year-old dependent of an active-duty service member. Gallagher said the family is doing as well as can be expected, with love and support from the Lawton Fort Sill community.
Fort Sill also tests every new lieutenant who comes in for Basic Officer Leader Course and health professionals who arrive for the Army Medical Department Direct Commission Course.
“On the officer side of the house we’ve seen about 30 positives since April,” Gallagher said. All the numbers are fed into the Comanche County totals reported to the state Department of Health. Fort Sill’s public health nurses conduct contact tracing for everyone who lives on post, and Comanche County Health Department handles contact tracing for cases off-post.
Fort Sill began having weekly COVID-related virtual town halls on the Fort Sill Facebook page last spring. These are now monthly, and the next one will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
‘2+8’ training model
In order to meet the Army’s training requirements, new arrivals are formed into platoons when they get off the bus. After they’re tested, each platoon will remain isolated. The trainees won’t eat in the dining facilities, they will not go out to the ranges, they will do PT and indoor training inside their open bays until their chain of command is positive they have a clean platoon. Everybody in the platoon is retested on day 10 to validate that no cases slipped through.
Anyone who tests positive will be isolated from the rest and will be recycled once they test negative for COVID-19.
The new “2+8” approach to the 10-week basic training cycle means there’s less yelling by the drill sergeants, the new trainees have an opportunity to get more comfortable with being in the Army and there are fewer injuries and less stress among the trainees, Gallagher said.
“It seems to be something we will probably keep, even once we come out of this COVID environment,” he said.
Gallagher said wearing masks is not considered a political statement on Fort Sill but a safety measure. The mask requirement in all public indoor spaces on post was instituted in August. Coupled with physical distancing and personal hygiene, Fort Sill leaders have been able to measure a 40 percent decrease in its quarantine numbers since the requirement went into effect.
