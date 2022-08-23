Fort Sill will conduct a full-scale exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
This will involve multiple organizations around post to ensure everyone is properly trained in case of emergencies.
The specific focus of this exercise is going to be tornado readiness and will feature multiple staged areas for use in the training, according to a press release.
Citizens should not be alarmed if one of the staged areas is seen around post which will feature simulated tornado debris and “injured” mannequins. These areas include the Reynolds Army Health Clinic, the Graham Performance Enhancement Center, and Rinehart Fitness Center, according to a press release.