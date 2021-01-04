Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services have analyzed weather patterns and determined that Tuesday morning presents an optimum window of opportunity to conduct a prescribed burn on the West Range of Kerr Hill and along Tower Two Road, west of the cantonment area on Fort Sill.
These burns are used to help prevent wildfires from expanding and escaping the Fort Sill boundary, according to a press release. The prescribed burns consists of approximately 152 acres and should not affect any other training areas, hunting or other activities. The burns are set to begin around 9 a.m.
Fire Department assets will be on site monitoring and controlling the fires. Area residents may see a large amount of smoke in the affected area. Fort Sill will provide further information if necessary.