During the entire month of September Fort Sill will be conducting prescribed burns in the area of Artillery Ridge (TA-47 through TA-51 and TA-83) to reduce dead fuel loads from past ice storm damage and assist with habitat sustainment.
Weather permitting Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works will carry out the prescribed burns in a series of seven phases, methodically pre-planned to limit negative impacts to the local community, military training activities and local wildlife.
Fort Sill firefighters and heavy equipment will work in the area to control the prescribed burn. The prescribed burn area is 1,075 acres in total. This is a large area with heavy fuel loads that need to be resolved. Expect intermittent traffic delays on Tower Two, Artillery Ridge, Indian Hill, Randolph and Punch Bowl roads.
Smoke and smoldering fires will be visible for several days due to the heavy fuel load of deadfall timber.