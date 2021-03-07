FORT SILL — Fort Sill is the test bed for a new physical fitness program designed to develop stronger, more physically fit leaders and soldiers.
Fit to Lead is an intense 18-week program that prepares new officers to be all they can be by the time they arrive at their future duty stations, said Fort Sill Army Wellness Center Director Seann Hightower.
The program is one of many initiatives brought in by Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill as part of his culture of fitness campaign. Currently, it is geared toward newly commissioned second lieutenants, but if successful it could be taken army wide, said a Fort Sill spokesperson.
The program utilizes nutrition, fitness and technology to measure and assess a soldier’s fitness then set realistic goals for progression and improvement, said Capt. Tyler Phillips, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 30th Field Artillery Regiment and Fort Sill’s lead on the new program.
“The intent of this program is to bring fitness to the forefront,” Phillips said. “It allows them to see how they can get better as an individual and develop those skills as a leader and then they can take those skills to the force and help the soldiers within their formations.”
The program is in the early stages with only a few days completed so far, said Phillips. So far, the 30 soldiers in the program have conducted the Army Combat Fitness and Sparta Science Test to see what physical aspects they need to work on.
“At the 60-day mark of the program they take another ACFT and that is the metric to see the improvement,” said Phillips. “From there, they will go back to the Wellness Center and do some more questionnaires to see how they improved.”
Later, the soldiers will again be tested using Sparta science tests to see what improvements have been made and where the soldiers are within the program and meeting their personal goals.
For 1st Lt. Matthew McCleland, a leader in the battalion, the program is not only a way to measure personal improvement but also a way to improve as an artillery soldier where handling 96-pound rounds of ammunition for their large guns is a necessity.
“The rounds we typically carry for our Paladin and M777s is about 96-pounds,” McCleland said. “We’re swinging these rounds around and lifting them up to our shoulders, so being in shape and being able to lift is very important here.”
This latest push for physical fitness, which includes injury prevention, may be due to declining readiness numbers, said Hightower, referencing a Health of the Force reports.
According to the 2019 study conducted by the Army, Fort Sill is above Army averages on issues impacting readiness, including injuries related to training and physical fitness. However, training installations like Fort Sill tend to have higher numbers in those areas, said a Fort Sill spokesperson.