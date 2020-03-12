Beginning Monday, Fort Sill will suspend guest attendance at graduation ceremonies until further notice to prevent any potential spread of the COVID-19 to either service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the Lawton Fort Sill community.
The announcement was made via a press release late Wednesday afternoon.
Graduations themselves will continue, and select graduations will be live-streamed on Army online platforms including the official Facebook page — US Army Fort Sill, the 434th Field Artillery Brigade (Basic Combat Training), 428th Field Artillery Brigade, and 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade sites accordingly. Units will publish schedules for live-streaming through normal communication channels.
Also, as of Monday, no travel in privately owned vehicles with family members will be allowed after the graduations. Graduates will only travel by government issued ticket to their Advanced Individual Training (AIT) location.
The press release states: “We understand these changes disrupt the plans many people have made and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. This action is taken to ensure the health and welfare of Soldiers, family members, and the Lawton Fort Sill community.”
Soldiers impacted by this change are being authorized to call home to directly inform their families. Soldiers after the completion of Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training will report directly to their next assignments. Guest access to those locations will be at the discretion of those commands.
“We cannot speak on behalf of the commands they will be reporting to regarding their leave policy at this time,” according to the press release. Families are encouraged to contact their soldiers following graduation for details.
Fort Sill will continue to monitor the situation to decide when it is appropriate to resume guest attendance at ceremonies and family days.
“We continue to work with our higher headquarters and the Army to monitor the COVID-19 situation,” according to the press release.
On Tuesday, Sill authorities released a statement saying that seven soldiers have been quarantined as a preventive measure. Officials said service members and family members arriving from or returning from high-risk areas will be placed under a 14-day self-quarantine either at home or in the barracks. The same procedures apply to foreign military students arriving to Fort Sill, according to the press release.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Sill, according to Sill authorities.