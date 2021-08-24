In dark BDUs under the oppressive Oklahoma heat Monday, dozens of soldiers belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill loaded vehicles and equipment onto rail cars at the Fort Sill railhead.
The work was for Operation Paragon Steel, an emergency Deployment Response Exercise that will see an entire battalion’s fleet of vehicles mobilized for training.
“This is a unique opportunity,” Lt. Col. Frank Maxwell, Battalion Commander of the 18th Field Artillery, said. “I have been in the Army for 19 years and this is only the second time I’ve ever done something like this.”
There have been many moving parts in this ongoing exercise. Since the order came down on Aug. 13, more than 300 soldiers have received medical and dental checkups, their families were reminded of resources available to them while their soldier is away and soldiers have had to make sure that the correct number of vehicles were available to deploy.
The training mission was not influenced by outside events, according to Horatio Taeau, Director of Logistics for Fort Sill.
“These orders have been known about for a while,” Taeau said.
Taeau’s employees, who are over 99 percent civilian, were on hand to assist the soldiers as they loaded the vehicles onto the rail cars.
“The biggest concern out here is safety,” Taeau said.
That safety included not only hard hats and reflective belts, but also frequent water breaks. Soldiers who got too hot dunked their bare arms into buckets of ice water, which helped cool them down.
“Some of the complications that we run into while we are doing this exercise is that some of our newer soldiers have not been exposed to setting up our vehicles on trains to leave Fort Sill,” Maxwell said. “So we are training some of these newer folks that have not had this experience before.”
One of those soldiers was Sgt. Veronica Lopez, a heavy wheel operator.
“My job is to drive pretty much all military vehicles,” Lopez said. “This is my first time doing the railhead, but I learned a lot today.”
The railhead operations are a part of a broader military exercise that is meant to “alert, marshal and mobilize” the soldiers, according to Maxwell. The entire railhead operation is scheduled to last 10 days; the soldiers will be evaluated on their efficiency.
“The biggest thing to drive home from this exercise, based on the current conditions that are occurring throughout the world, is that we do possess the capability to be on anyone’s front door-step whenever we want to be or need to be,” Maxwell said.