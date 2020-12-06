The death of a Fort Sill soldier at his undisclosed off-post home is under investigation.
The unidentified soldier was found dead at his off-post residence on Sunday. The location has not been identified.
The cause of death is unknown and under investigation, according to the Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office. There is no information regarding if it appears to be a natural or unnatural death.
In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the soldier’s name will be withheld until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified.
No further information is available at this time.