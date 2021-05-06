FORT SILL — A Fort Sill soldier was found unresponsive at an off-post home Wednesday, according to a statement from the Fires Center of Excellence public affairs office.
The cause of death is under investigation.
According to the statement, the soldier’s name is being withheld for 24 hours to allow for notification of next-of-kind and in accordance with Department of Defense policy.
No further information was available Wednesday evening.
The soldier’s death is the Army posts’ third this year and sixth since July 2020.
Private First Class Siraaj Bartholomew was found dead at his off-post house on March 2. The cause of death is unknown at this time, officials said in a press release.
Bartholomew was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and had arrived on Fort Sill in February.
The death is unrelated to COVID-19 or active field training exercises and an investigation is underway. Lawton police officials confirmed Wednesday the soldier was found dead at his home in Lawton but deferred to Fort Sill for more information.
Private Second Class Maverick McDowell, 20, was found dead Feb. 20 in his quarters on Post. Hewas assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival to Fort Sill in November 2020.
Logan Carter, a 27-year-old active duty service member at Fort Sill, was found dead at his off-post residence in December. He was assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
His death was investigated by Lawton Police as a suicide.
Warrant Officer Blake Munck, who was attending a professional development course on Fort Sill, was found unresponsive at his residence in Elgin on July 25, 2020, by his roommate.
Munck was assigned to 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had just completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course this year. Munck had been stationed on Fort Sill, before attending warrant officer basic course, as an instructor in Bravo Battery, 3-6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
Spc. Simeon Funk, a 26-year-old active-duty service member, was found dead on the Fort Sill installation Sep. 22. He was assigned to 31st Air Defense Brigade.
The deaths of Munck and Funk, from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, were ruled as suicides, according to Chief Admin Officer Amy Elliott with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.