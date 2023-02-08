A trio of Fort Sill soldiers were arrested for allegations of pointing weapons while intoxicated while leaving a Lawton nightclub Sunday morning.
Scott Garvey Torchenot, 24; Simon Mpata Maina, 24; and Tyler Lee Lawton, 22; were each charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, records indicate. Maina also received a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person.
The three men were accused of leaving Scooter’s, 7700 W. Lee, and of pointing firearms at a security officer and a patron, according to the probable cause affidavit. Following the state’s field sobriety tests, all three men were accused of having firearms and of being intoxicated.
All three men are identified as being employed by the U.S. Army in court records.
Torchenot and Lawton each pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. March 23.
After pleading not guilty to his charges, Maina returns to court at 9 a.m. April 15 for the sounding of the misdemeanor jury trial docket, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.