A trio of Fort Sill soldiers were arrested for allegations of pointing weapons while intoxicated while leaving a Lawton nightclub Sunday morning.

Scott Garvey Torchenot, 24; Simon Mpata Maina, 24; and Tyler Lee Lawton, 22; were each charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, records indicate. Maina also received a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

