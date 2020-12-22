““Hope” is the thing with feathers /That perches in the soul /And sings the tune without the words /And never stops at all” — Emily Dickinson
FORT SILL—Hope is a resilient bird. As Dickinson said in her famous poem “sore most be the storm” that could abash it. And though its song has seemed dimmed on many occasions this year, for one expectant mother hope perched firmly in her soul as she searched for her lost dog.
And in the end, hope won out against the storm as Boo, an 11-year-old terrier mix, was reunited with his person, Michelle Eartherly.
Eartherly, an active-duty soldier on Fort Sill, is due to give birth to her son on Christmas Day. With her husband preparing to deploy, Eartherly's mother came up from San Diego to help her take care of the newborn. She brought with her Boo, Eartherly’s dog.
But on Dec. 17, Boo went missing.
“I let him out to do his usual potty business and got started on breakfast for my daughter. Around 0930 my mom, who was visiting from San Diego with Boo, came downstairs and asked where was Boo? I jumped up and looked outside and saw that he was not there, he had slipped through a small gap in the backyard fence,” Eartherly said.
Despite being 39 weeks pregnant, Eartherly got to work looking for Boo. She searched for days, printing out flyers and contacting animal shelters, with no luck. Running out of leads, she turned to the local media, contacting The Constitution which published her story in the paper on Tuesday, Dec. 22 with a picture of Boo and a number people could call with information about him.
When Eartherly woke up the morning the story was published, she was still holding out hope for his return.
“I was feeding my daughter breakfast so we could be first in line to go visit Animal Welfare in Lawton in hopes Boo would be there. I did not realize I had missed a call when I went upstairs to get ready,” Eartherly said.
Moments later she received a text message from a woman named Courtney claiming that she might have found Boo.
“I called the number and asked if she could take a picture. She sent the picture and I immediately broke down in tears and told my mom that it was him. I yelled out for my husband and he freaked out probably thinking the baby was coming,” Eartherly said.
Boo was rescued by a good samaritan. He had puncture wounds around his neck, fractured ribs and a low body temperature. He was taken to Oak Ridge Animal Center for care when Courtney quickly recognized him from his picture in the paper that morning.
“He is safe now and on a heating pad and needs some days in the hospital for recovery,” Eartherly said.
Boo’s prognosis looks good, according to Eartherly.
“I want to thank everyone who helped share his story as well through social media and get as much exposure as he could get. I want to thank the Oak Ridge Animal Center for taking care of him and making sure he is responding well,” Eartherly said. “I want to thank Courtney for recognizing the picture of Boo and immediately getting in contact with me. I want to thank everyone who gave me a call and gave me words of hope, shared their personal story of reuniting with their lost pet and to not give up.”
Eartherly has set up a GoFundMe page for Boo to help cover the unexpected expenses, with any excess funds being donated to the veterinarians caring for him to help front the cost for future lost pets who need immediate care.
“I can now focus and relax on bringing my Boo home and a safe delivery of my baby boy hopefully this Christmas. I can also focus on being myself, a full-time student, a full-time mother and a full time Soldier,” Eartherly said. “I could not have received a better gift this Christmas.”