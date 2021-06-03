The soldier found dead in Indiana Monday has been identified.
Spc. William E. Kraus IV, a 23-year-old soldier assigned to the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, was found dead by Indiana authorities near La Porte, Ind., according to the Fires Center for Excellence public information office.
The Army’s next of kin casualty notification process is complete, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
Spc. Kraus was a an air and missile defense crewmember with one tour of duty in Korea prior to assignment to Fort Sill in January 2020.
“The entire Fort Sill team is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a teammate,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “Our deepest condolences go out to SPC Kraus’ family, friends and fellow soldiers in the Archer Brigade over their unfortunate loss.”
An investigation into the cause of death is underway.
Kraus’s death is the fourth this year of a soldier assigned to Fort Sill.
The deaths of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge, Pfc. Siraaj Bartholomew and Pvt. Maverick McDowell were all ruled as suicides said a Fort Sill official in a statement.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.