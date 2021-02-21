FORT SILL — A Soldier attending a professional development course on Fort Sill was found unresponsive at his on-post quarters on February 20. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the Soldier’s name will be withheld until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified. No further information is available at this time.
breaking
Fort Sill Soldier found unresponsive on post
- By Chris Wilson chris.wilson@swoknews.com
-
- Updated
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- No more rolling blackouts Monday
- Woman killed, puppy mill discovered, suspect arrested in Marlow
- Frederick family-owned business helps keep the tractors running during blizzard
- Lawton plumber says being proactive best defense against burst pipes
- Rolling blackouts affecting Lawton as companies look to lighten load on grid
- Friday fracas at Lawton club leaves bruises, threats
- Lawton Central Mall's new manager already working with current tenants, looking for new ones
- ME: Chatty man died from gunshot wound to neck
- Southwest Power Pool returns to alert level 1
- Lawton woman claims man upset about hoodie swung sword, assaulted her