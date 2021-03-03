A soldier from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade was found dead at his off-post residence on Tuesday, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
The cause of death is unknown and under investigation.
In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the soldier’s name will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified, according to the press release.
No further information is available at this time.
This is the second Fort Sill soldier to have been found dead this year.
Private Second Class Maverick McDowell was found dead Feb. 20 in his quarters on Fort Sill. He was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival on Fort Sill in November 2020.
McDowell’s death is the fourth death of an active duty soldier since July 2021. Fort Sill officials have not released the cause of McDowell’s death.