FORT SILL, OK – Private First Class Siraaj Bartholomew was found dead in his off-post residence on March 2. He was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and had recently arrived to Fort Sill in February.
The Army’s next of kin casualty notification process is complete.
“The entire Fort Sill team is heartbroken by the tragic loss of a teammate. We grieve alongside PFC Bartholomew’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers in the Diamond Brigade over their unfortunate loss,” Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, said.
The cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19 or active field training exercises. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.
No further information is available at this time.