FORT SILL, OK — Fort Sill Officials Thursday identified Private First Class Siraaj Bartholomew as the soldier who was found dead at his off-post housing March 2.
Bartholomew was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and had recently arrived on Fort Sill in February, post officials said in a press release.
“The entire Fort Sill team is heartbroken by the tragic loss of a teammate. We grieve alongside Pvt. 1st Class Bartholomew’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers in the Diamond Brigade over their unfortunate loss,” Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, said.
This death marks the second death of a Fort Sill soldier this year and the fifth since July 2020.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, officials said in a press release. The death is unrelated to COVID-19 or active field training exercises and an investigation is underway. Lawton police officials confirmed Wednesday the soldier was found dead at his home in Lawton but deferred to Fort Sill for more information.
The first soldier connected to Fort Sill to die this year was 20-year-old Pvt. 2nd Class Maverick McDowell of San Francisco, California. McDowell was found dead Feb. 20 in his quarters on Fort Sill. He was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival on Fort Sill in November 2020, according to Fort Sill.