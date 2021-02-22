FORT SILL – Fort Sill has identified the soldier found dead in his quarters on Feb. 20 as Private Second Class Maverick McDowell after a completion of The Army’s next of kin casualty notification process.
McDowell was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival to Fort Sill in Nov. 2020.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates. We send our deepest condolences to PV2 McDowell’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers,” Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, said.
The cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19 or active field training exercises. An investigation into the cause of death is underway. No further information is available at this time.