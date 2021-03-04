A soldier from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade was found dead at his off-post residence on Tuesday, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
This death marks the second death of a Fort Sill soldier this year and the fifth since July 2020.
The cause of death is unknown and under investigation, Fort Sill officials said in a press release. Lawton police officials confirmed Wednesday the soldier was found dead at his home in Lawton but deferred to Fort Sill for more information.
The first soldier connected to Fort Sill to die this year was Private Second Class Maverick McDowell, who was found dead Feb. 20 in his quarters on Fort Sill. He was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival on Fort Sill in November 2020, according to Fort Sill.
Staff Sgt. Logan Carter was a 27-year-old active duty service member at Fort Sill and was found dead at his off-post residence Dec. 6, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
Spc. Simeon Funk, a 26-year-old active-duty service member, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the Fort Sill installation Sep. 22, 2020. He was assigned to the 31st Air Defense Brigade.
Warrant Officer Blake Munck, who was attending a professional development course on Fort Sill, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his residence in Elgin on July 25, 2020, by his roommate. Munck was assigned to 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had just completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course and was stationed on Fort Sill as an instructor in Bravo Battery, 3-6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment before attending the warrant officer basic course.