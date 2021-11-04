One Fort Sill soldier and his family graduated the Academy with a bounty.
It wasn’t for any sort of training at a learning facility. It was thank you for all he does for the community.
Staff Sgt. Coty Hawes of 3-2 ADA/Alpha Battery and his family were provided a $1,000 shopping spree Wednesday evening at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1732 NW 82nd.
Academy in partnership with the USO provided the grand shopping spree to the family in recognition of Hawes being an outstanding soldier and as well as for having an outstanding family, according Jennifer Waters, Executive Director, USO Oklahoma. She explained the parameters for selection.
“Each Brigade was asked to submit a nominee they felt was deserving of the shopping spree,” she said. “We received six nominations and looked for extraordinary involvement outside of the normal duty and within the community.”
Waters said Hawes meets the measurements and more for this first year’s honorarium in conjunction with Academy.
“At first, I thought it was a joke,” he said. “I’m especially elated to be here for Christmas shopping.”
Wife, Caroline, said the entirety of the award was going to Christmas presents for their five children. They have three sons: Mason, 8, Sawyer, 7, and Wyatt, 4; and two daughters: Kinsley, 5, and Wilder, 2. All are active, as young kids can be.
Hawes serves as a Squad Leader and is charged with the training and well-being of seven soldiers.
He also serves as the Battery SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention) Victim Advocate, Retention NCO, and Unit Prevention Leader.
Recently, he was hand selected to attend branch week at the U.S. Military Academy where he served a pivotal role in educating Cadets in Air Defense PATRIOT capabilities; positively affecting the growth of the branch, Waters said.
Hawes serves outside his normal branch of service.
As well as serving as a volunteer in the Lawton/Fort Sill community, Hawes has been a volunteer firefighter for over two years.
Caroline is a CO-OP homeschooling leader and leads by example through her instruction of the family’s five children. She also volunteers as the Alpha Battery FRG leader.
The couple have stressed they are raising their children to know the importance of serving their community and supporting local business.
Hawes, an Ohio native, said this is his second stint at Fort Sill over his 10 years in the Army. He said he felt “blessed” and “honored” that doing what’s right led to the evening’s honor.
“Thank you to the USO and all the organizations to make this happen, especially Academy,” he said.
The couple then took their cart and made their way to peruse basketball goals, bicycles, shoes and more for the kids for Christmas.
That the Hawes are benefitting through the shopping spree means the event is a success, according to Brooke Ouzts, Senior Regional Marketing Specialist, for Academy. She said military members are all receiving 10 percent discounts at the store through Nov. 14.
“We just want to recognize those who give back to this community,” she said.