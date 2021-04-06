OKLAHOMA CITY — Fort Sill officials confirmed Tuesday a soldier was arrested by Oklahoma City police officers on a charge of felony sexual battery.
Pfc. Rudolfo Cordova, a 20-year-old soldier assigned to Fort Sill, was arrested April 1 at an Oklahoma City hotel after an Uber Eats driver accused the soldier of sexual assault.
The soldier was allowed to be on a pass for a training holiday, Fort Sill officials said.
“Currently, Oklahoma City is investigating the criminal allegations against Pfc. Cordova,” Fort Sill officials said in a press release. “However, we are committed to protecting victims, preserving the due process rights of everyone involved, and seeking justice. We are monitoring the situation and the investigation.”
According to police reports, the victim was making a delivery to Cordova’s room when she said Cordova grabbed her, kissed her on the neck and lips after receiving his food. The victim said the soldier also reached under her shirt and grabbed her breasts while he was kissing her. She said she told him “stop, don’t” and then he tried to grab her and hug her. She told officers she then left the room and called 911 from the parking lot of the hotel.
Police officers removed Cordova from his room and the victim was able to identify him as the one who assaulted her. Cordova was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he was booked on a charge of felony sexual battery.
In an unrelated press conference the same day as the incident, Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre reported by a female trainee.
Kamper said a trainee assigned to Fort Sill reported a sexual assault to post officials on March 27. At least 20 military personnel have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.