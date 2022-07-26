An arrest warrant was issued for a Fort Sill soldier accused of sexual misconduct while drinking with two teenage girls.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 30, of Lawton, for a count of sexual battery, as well as two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. The sexual battery count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

