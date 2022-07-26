An arrest warrant was issued for a Fort Sill soldier accused of sexual misconduct while drinking with two teenage girls.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 30, of Lawton, for a count of sexual battery, as well as two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. The sexual battery count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating the June 18 incident the next day when a 17-year-old girl said her friend’s stepfather, Rodriguez, drank tequila with them, the warrant affidavit states. She said she’d never drank that much before and that she didn’t remember a lot and may have blacked out at some point.
The girl said she was asleep when Rodriguez moved her hand on his genitals, the affidavit states. “(She) becomes visibly upset and begins crying while telling the story,” Detective Clay Houseman stated. She said she told him she didn’t want to do this but he kept licking her ear while lying in bed with her.
Eventually the other girl returned to the room and told Rodriguez to leave. The next day, she said, Rodriguez took her and the other girl to do yard work but “she felt so uncomfortable” that she called her mother to pick her up, according to the affidavit.
Houseman stated it was confirmed Rodriguez serves in the Army.
A $50,000 cash bond was issued upon Rodriguez’s arrest, records indicate.
