Service members and families celebrated with Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley as Fort Sill kicked off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle Tuesday night.
The traditional ceremony was a mixture of holiday fanfare and artillery tradition. Santa Claus even made an appearance courtesy of the Fort Sill Artillery Half-Section who brought Saint Nick to center stage on a bright red sleigh pulled by six antler-bedecked horses.
The Pride of Fort Sill, the 77th Army Band, got the crowd into the holiday spirit with traditional Christmas songs, including a very jazzy rendition of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” before turning the mic over to Staff Sgt. Kandra Garnett who used her melodious voice to entertain the crowd with “White Christmas.”
Kamper and Burnley, feeling the Christmas spirit also took to the stage to lead revelers in “Jingle Bells,” before he gave his remarks.
“I look at this tree and it’s thousand lights and I think about the thousands of blessings that we enjoy,” Kamper said. “But there’s a tinge of sadness, I think when I look at the tree. Thoughts of those who have passed on and thoughts of those who are away and deployed. But there’s an overwhelming sense of hope and joy.”
Kamper then went on to express he and his family’s wish for everyone to “experience a measure of joy, love and hope in this holiday season,” before inviting all children present to line up near the 75mm French cannon.
In a change from prior years, the children were encouraged to pull the lanyard attached to the cannon which not only set the cannon off, to the cheers of everyone present, but lit the massive tree as well.
Garnett then took to the stage and performed “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” as Santa, to the delight of the children, rode in on his sleigh to pose for pictures and hear their Christmas wishes.
“This is the best thing we can do to maintain our community,” said Burnley. “Everybody’s been cooped up in their houses. We’ve been maximizing telework, so being able to get folks out in the open and enjoying some of the festive music and great weather tonight is good.”
This was the first year for the celebration at the Old Post Quadrangle. Traditionally the tree and lighting ceremony took place at McNair Hall, but the Fort Sill Command Team felt the OPQ would be a safer place and allow attendees to social distance, said Burnley.