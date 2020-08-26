This summer the Fort Sill Garrison has lifted the suspension of activities that was imposed in late March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and officials took time out Tuesday to explain how civilians can get onto post and what they can do when they get there.
Provost Marshal Frederick Makinney began by outlining the access control procedures to get on the installation and some of the requirements to gain access to Fort Sill.
“I think it’s important for the public to be aware of what our requirements are and what they need to be prepared for when they enter the installation,” he said.
Civilians need to bring a federally issued ID card or a state-issued driver’s license with them when they come to the Visitor Control Center to get a visitor pass. The Visitor Control Center is in Building T6701 on the east side of Sheridan Road just inside the perimeter fence.
Oklahoma driver’s licenses are not yet in compliance with the Real ID Act, but Fort Sill still accepts them, Makinney said.
Visitors will be vetted when they come to Visitor Control Center. Department of Army security officers will check their background before issuing a pass. Applicants also will be asked to give a reason for wanting to come on post. Depending on the amount of time civilians need to be on the installation the pass can be for up to one year and even be renewable, the provost marshal said. Other passes are typically for a span of three to five days.
It’s important for the public to know this in advance because it will save time for them and spares them some frustration.
“Hopefully what we can do is have them come in one visit versus multiple visits because they may have forgotten something. So the information we put out today hopefully will expedite the process,” Makinney said.
Civilians can speed up the process even more by filling out FS Form 118A online. On the Fort Sill web page, go to the VCC (Visitor Control Center) page. There is information on how you can download the form, fill it out and bring it to the VCC.
Makinney said the pass is good for all hours that the gates are open. Two gates are open 24/7 – Key Gate West and Bentley Gate at Sheridan Road. During normal business hours a total of six gates are open.
At the gates themselves, Fort Sill has taken certain steps to mitigate the risk of catching COVID-19. Motorists can hold their access cards up to the pedestals to gain entry, although they should make sure the gate arm is all the way down before doing so. On the rare occasions when the pedestals are down, gate guards will be masked and wearing gloves when they use their infrared scanners to read the cards. Don’t hand them the card, just hold it out and the gate guards can scan it with no contact.
Some of the more interesting reasons why civilians might want to come on post are the rich history of Fort Sill. The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark District is the most complete surviving cavalry post of the Indian Wars period, and it includes the clapboard structure where the School of Fire first began in 1911. That was the beginning of what evolved into today’s Fires Center of Excellence.
Unfortunately, the U.S. Army Artillery Museum, the Fort Sill Museum, the Air Defense Artillery Museum and the Fort Sill Artillery Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame are not open to the public right now. The first three are performing their educational mission by hosting classes made up of service members, but the possibility of reopening to the general public is still under scrutiny.
Another reason for civilians to come on post is that Fort Sill is home to more than two dozen Native American cemeteries as well as a final resting place for service members, the Post Cemetery on Macomb Road. Family members come to these places to decorate gravesites and have events.
In addition, people with Department of Defense ID cards, such as veterans or the family members and guests of active-duty service members, come on post to shop at the PX or the commissary.
Live graduation ceremonies are still on hold due to COVID-19, and there has been no indication of when they might be available again, Makinney said.
“I think our traffic has dropped off significantly because of COVID-19. Most of the traffic we had annually was based on the graduations we had, and since those are being done online and we’re not having the ceremonies open to the public, we’ve seen a significant drop-off on applicants,” Makinney said.
Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Butler said he wants to inform the community how easy it is to get access to post amenities.
“I think there’s a lot of confusion about what you have to do to get on the installation. It’s intimidating for some people to come and give their information and their ID to gain access on a federal installation,” Butler said.
Things to see and do
The garrison commander insists people needn’t be intimidated: “It’s a friendly staff here in the Visitor Control Center. We want visitors to come here, because there’s a lot here to see. We’ve got Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. It’s open to the public.”
He does advise people to be patient because sometimes the VCC is crowded. Thursdays were usually extremely busy when live graduations were held, but that has died down because of COVID-19.
Butler said the Fort Sill Golf Course was never closed, even during the height of the shutdown from late March through early June, because Fort Sill Commanding General Ken Kamper strongly wanted to promote outdoor activities so that people could stay active and be outside during the pandemic.
“We’ve put a lot of mitigation in place for the golf course. You don’t play out of the sand traps any more. The rakes aren’t there because you can have contamination by grabbing the rake that somebody else (touched). The holes, you leave the flags in. And you actually have Styrofoam in there so the ball only drops maybe an inch, so you can just pick it right up.
“You don’t have to have two people to a cart. You can have your own cart to maintain social distancing. You have those options. It’s a safe environment, and I’ll be playing there on Saturday, matter of fact,” Butler explained.
Twin Oaks Bowling Center has reopened, and Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has ordered some Plexiglas to put in between the lanes. These should arrive here within the next 2-3 weeks, Butler said.
The Patriot Club staff has resumed serving lunches Tuesday through Friday in the ballroom and the lounge. They also offer “grab and go” meals on Friday nights. Starting in mid-September there will be a “Stable Call” where service members and their families can gather at the lounge to celebrate the end of their work-week.
The Quinette Pool behind the Patriot Club is open, but the pools operated by Corvias in post housing areas continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Butler said all playgrounds, both the post’s and those provided by Corvias, are now open. The Nye Library, another garrison amenity for military families, is open and hosting events.
All the eateries and food trucks across post are open for business, Butler said. Tables have been spaced out to accommodate social distancing.
“We’ve got a lot of events coming up,” Butler added, and he invited people to visit the “Fort Sill Family and MWR” website to check them out. These include a cycling event that will start at LETRA, a Zombie Run on the golf course with staggered start times, a Halloween costume contest and Oktoberfest.