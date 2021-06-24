Fort Sill’s All for One battalion welcomed new commander

The red legs of the “All for One” battalion welcomed a new battalion commander Wednesday during a change of command ceremony on Fort Sill.
The red legs of 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery Regiment (All for One) welcomed a new battalion commander Wednesday during a change of command ceremony on Fort Sill.
Lt. Col. Shannon Aseron ceremonially passed the colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Col Thomas Chae, during a ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle.
Aseron won’t be going far though — she will move to the Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, she said.
“It’s been a very humbling experience,” Aseron said of her time as commander of the basic combat training battalion. “My favorite moments have been seeing civilians transformed into soldiers. How they transition to that change and become competent, confident soldiers who are ready to take on the next mission.”Leaving a command behind is a bittersweet moment, Aseron said. Aseron said she is comfortable knowing she is leaving her former command in the capable hands of Chae.
“I look forward to the upcoming challenges and fresh, new ideas with the incoming command team that continue to bring the battalion to higher levels and new heights,” said Aseron.
Chae arrived on Fort Sill from the University of New Mexico where he was a Professor of Military Science and commander of the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Prior to his assignment to New Mexico, Chae served as the executive officer for the 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning, GA, and a deployment to Logar Province, Afghanistan.
Chae is a third generation soldier whose father and grandfather both served in the Field Artillery. A man of few words, Chae thanked all those present including his mom who flew in the night before. He then dismissed his new command.