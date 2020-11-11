Veterans and active duty soldiers used virtual technology Tuesday to honor fallen soldiers.
Using live-streaming technology, the 30th Air Defense Artillery was able to help residents of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center place coins on headstones at Post Cemetery.
The placement of coins on military headstones has long been used to honor fallen warriors but only became popular in the United States during the Vietnam conflict as a way to show respect without getting into an uncomfortable political discussion about a war that was controversial at the time. The tradition dates back to ancient Greece where it was customary to leave coins either on the eyes or in the mouths of the fallen. It was said that the spirits of the deceased would use these coins to pay Charon the Ferryman to carry their soul across the River Styx and into the afterlife.
Since the start of the pandemic many veterans, especially those at the Veterans Center, have been unable to show this honor to their fallen comrades. Lt. Col. Brad Hayes, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Commander, decided he needed to come up with a way to still honor the fallen while protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We had to think outside the box,” said Hayes. “How do we go further not just to honor our veterans but to give back as well?”
Hayes mother is residing in a nursing home and Texas and due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hayes has had to communicate virtually with his mom. Using her for inspiration, Hayes came up with the idea of conducting a live stream between the Veterans Center and the cemetery to place coins on headstones.
With Command Sgt. Maj. Cameron Copeland coordinating at the VA Center, and Hayes directing soldiers of the 30th ADA at the cemetery, the two groups were able to come together as a team and place the coins.
“We want to take the opportunity to not only do the customary laying of the coins on the headstones and honor Veterans Day, but with the pandemic we wanted to figure out a way to include those that may not have the opportunity to do so,” Hayes said. “That's why we reached out to the veterans’ home. We wanted to honor those that maybe couldn't get out and do that, so what we did today was we did a virtual passing of the coin.”