Fort Sill celebrated the accomplishments and career of Gen. Marty, a 32-year-old bay horse of Fort Sill’s famed Artillery Half Section, in a retirement ceremony Friday.
“Marty has been an integral member of the Half Section for 20-plus years of service,” said Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison Commander. “As any soldier or Department of Army civilian departs our ranks, we take pause to celebrate their service and hard work and honor their dedication as a committed team member. We are truly proud to have had Marty as part of the Fort Sill team. We will miss Marty, but know it is time for him to enjoy the sunshine and greener pastures.”
Marty will finish out the remainder of years under the care of Luke Moody and his family.
“He’s probably just going to be what you call ‘yard art’,” said Moody, owner of a Lawton horse ranch.
Moody faced some pretty hefty competition for the honor of owning the horse, said Gerald Stuck, chief of the Artillery Half Section. Candidates were required to fill out an extensive questionnaire, provide aerial photos of their properties and more. Moody was chosen out of dozens who applied and only won by a point or so.
“He’s been my go-to horse,” Stuck said. “He’s trained just about all the horses you see on the team. He’s been the main trainer for them, ponying them and working with them. He’s just been a great animal.”
For nearly 21 years, Marty performed in numerous ceremonies. He’s been in some fairly prestigious events while traveling across the country, including the 2009 Walnut Hills Carriage Festival in Pittsburgh; the 2016 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California; the 2018 Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming; and the United States Cavalry Associations annual Cavalry competition in Fort Greene, Oklahoma. He’s even been dressed up as reindeer for Fort Sill’s historic holiday tree lighting ceremony.
The Half Section is a special ceremonial unit responsible for carrying on the traditions of horse-drawn artillery from the era of World War I and was established at Fort Sill in 1963.
Throughout the year, the unit attends numerous ceremonies, parades, rodeos, and other events in historically accurate attire, preserving the history of the field artillery.
To be considered for a position in the section, a horse candidate has to be between 15 and 16 hands tall, range in age from 7 to 12 years, and must be bay in color with black points on the mane, tail, ear edges and lower legs, Stuck said.
The Half Section names all its horses after former Fort Sill commanding generals, Stuck said. The horses used to be named after Army posts, then eventually moved onto five-star generals. After using up all those names, the section moved onto former commanding generals of Fort Sill.
Marty is named after Maj. Gen. Fred F. Marty. Marty was assigned as the commanding general of Fort Sill in July 1991. Under his leadership the post was named “The Best-Managed Installation in the Army” in 1992.
Marty’s successor has already been purchased, but it will take five or more years before the unnamed horse is ready to participate in ceremonies, Stuck said.