With few exceptions Fort Sill’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak closely mirrors that of its counterparts downtown.
One key exception is a travel restriction intended to stop spread of the virus. From March 16 through May 11 all soldiers and Department of Army civilians assigned to Fort Sill will stop movement and remain within 60 miles of Fort Sill or a local residence.
Only local leave and passes will be approved. Some exceptions will be made for people who live slightly outside a 60-mile radius of post.
Those who are currently on temporary duty (TDY) assignments are advised to seek guidance from their chain of command. Generally they will remain on a TDY status wherever they may be until that mission is complete and then return to Fort Sill.
All permanent changes of station (PCS moves) are on hold until May 11. Those who have already departed Fort Sill for a new duty station will continue their movement within the U.S. Those who have not departed Fort Sill will stay here.
Fort Sill will continue with operational training. It will continue its mission of providing combat basic, field artillery and air defense artillery training to Army soldiers, in the field as well as in the classrooms and simulator labs.
Graduation ceremonies are now live-streamed on Facebook for the benefit of families and friends who have been asked to stay away in order to halt the deadly strain of coronavirus.
“Army graduations are really memorable experiences, and we know the pride that family members have and their loved ones have in supporting those graduations, so we’re going to offer that virtually, and when COVID-19 dies down we’ll start doing them live again,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, told news outlets in a conference call Wednesday.
“This job is inherently risky. Safety, however, is an integral part to everything we do. We can never mitigate every hazard, but we can sure try,” Kamper said.
“The trainees come from all walks of life and from all parts of the country and even the world, and because of this we provide a unique contribution to national security. We need to continue to provide this unique contribution by staying resilient together and following the appropriate procedures to ensure the community is safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19,” the CG said.
Fort Sill had no confirmed cases of the disease as of Wednesday. The post has done testing on individuals and is in synch with the state of Oklahoma as far as testing is concerned, Kamper said. If anyone here does test positive for COVID-19 Fort Sill will follow CDC guidelines.
Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Don King said the post has increased cleanliness at high-traffic areas like the Visitor Control Center on Sheridan Road and the Fort Sill Welcome Center in Building 4700 on Mow-Way Road. Several hundred people visit these buildings each day. King said cleaning crews go over the Visitor Center three times a day.
Fort Sill is participating in a test of a self-scanning automated entry system at the gates. King said this reduces the risk of ID cards getting contaminated when they’re passed back and forth. However, it’s back to using live gate guards to scan cards whenever the equipment malfunctions.
When that happens, said King, the gate guards have been instructed to use gloves but not to touch the ID card. They keep a good distance from the motorist, and at least some of them wear face masks.
“We’ve been very proactive in getting after that,” the garrison commander.
The Commissary and the PX have reduced hours of operation in order to monitor closeness and length of proximity. They are also looking at rationing critical sanitary and cleaning items to ensure they are available to all, King said.
The food courts have gone largely to take-out, although the Main Exchange does have a small area where people can eat on the premises. It normally seats 100, but that has been cut to 50 in order to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directives for maintaining social distance, King said.
Religious services continue to be held, but social distance is enforced there as well, he added.
Currently Sill’s fitness centers, child development centers and dining facilities remain open. As of today, though, the fitness centers are only open to Department of Defense cardholders. The indoor pool at Rinehart Fitness Center is closed. Anything to do with Child and Youth Services or Army Community Services is by appointment only.
“We are very particular and we are being very diligent on the cleanliness of these facilities because we’ve got a lot of patrons who go there and we’ve got children that we care for,” the garrison commander said.
Fitness centers are cleaned three times a day, and a cleaning solution is provided for patrons to clean up after themselves.
Most of the classes at the child development centers are small groups, so they meet CDC guidelines. Staffers clean up behind the groups as they move from one play station to another and then do another cleanup in the evening to ensure a sterile area.
Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is limiting some of its activities. For a list of events that have been canceled or postponed, go to the “Fort Sill Family and MWR” Facebook page, King said.
Other updates can be found at the official Fort Sill Facebook page, “US Army Fort Sill” as well as “Fort Sill Army Community Services” and the Corvias page, “Residents At Fort Sill.”
King said the garrison will continue to provide all soldiers, DA civilians and their families information as conditions continue to change.
The post is not locked down, although that is within Fort Sill’s range of options, Kamper said. For now at least, visitors are welcome. Telework is encouraged for DA civilians, and those who don’t feel well are encouraged to stay home.
Kamper estimated that Fort Sill currently has about 20 soldiers and 10 family members who are under 14-day self-quarantines as recommended by the CDC.
If soldiers, DA civilians, military retirees or their families manifest symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have recently traveled or been in direct contact with a person known to be infected with the virus, call Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) Urgent Care at 580-558-2770 before seeking medical care. You can also call the RAHC Coronavirus Help Line at 580-917-8475. Please do not come directly to the RAHC Urgent Care Clinic to be tested for COVID-19.
On Wednesday RAHC implemented new procedures for screening patients as they come into the facility, Kamper noted.
TRICARE beneficiaries can use www.TRICAREonline.com to message their care team with any questions. TRICARE online can also be used to refill routine prescriptions at the RAHC Main Pharmacy to minimize time spent inside the clinic. Phone calls to your primary care manager or secure messaging are greatly preferred to face-to-face appointments.