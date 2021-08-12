Fort Sill responded to a Department of Defense memo requiring members get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden.
In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness.
“We at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will work with Headquarters, Department of the Army as it develops the Army vaccine implementation plan to better protect the health and safety of our soldiers, families and civilian employees,” Fort Sill officials said in a statement Tuesday. “The health and safety of our soldiers and Families is our number one priority. All personnel on Fort Sill follow current Center for Disease Control guidelines as well as federal executive orders at all times while on the installation. This includes wearing masks, physical distancing, and washing hands often.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.
“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Austin said in his memo, warning them to prepare for the requirement.
The Pentagon plan provides time for the FDA to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected early next month. Without that formal approval, Austin needs a waiver from Biden to make the shots mandatory, and Biden has already made clear he supports it.
Austin’s memo, which went out Monday, was followed quickly by one from Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“The Secretary of Defense intends to mandate vaccinations for all Service members in the coming weeks,” said Milley, adding that the military’s medical professionals recommended the move. At the bottom of his message, Milley scrawled a handwritten note: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a key force protection and readiness issue.”
The Department of Defense reported Aug. 4 that 237,082 service members had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,044,924 service members, nearly half of the 2,274,000 member force, were fully vaccinated.