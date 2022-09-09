Fort Sill will hold its annual Remembrance 5k run at at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The event honors the memory of Americans who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The run will be held at the 3 mile track Mow Way Road, on Fort Sill.
Registration is free, memorial T-Shirts and Medals will be sold for $25.
To register for the run in advance, visit the website for Fort Sill’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation office at SillArmyMWR.com.
