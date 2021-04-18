Fort Sill has gone mobile with an app designed to put important post information at soldiers’ fingertips.
The “WeCare, Fort Sill” app won’t give soldiers an immediate FaceTime with Fort Sill commander Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper but it will give access to tons of information, said post officials. The app provides soldiers, family members and Department of the Army civilians with information about Fort Sill community resources and soldier and family advocacy programs.
The app provides not only local and hotline contacts, but tools to recognize mental health emergencies and sexual harassment/assault and how and who to report to, said Kamper in an interview. The app is basically an updated, more modern take on the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) posters that adorn most government office walls.
“We want a culture that encourages reporting, and then we take those reports seriously,” said Kamper. “So we promulgated posters across the installation. This is just another mechanism but with the app — it’s in everybody’s pocket because everybody’s got an iPhone. It’s just a way to encourage reporting, and then if somebody is in distress, or somebody sees something that’s not right, that contact info is right at their fingertips.”
The app was originally launched in 2013, but was “relaunched” to support TRADOC Sexual Assault/Harassment Response and Prevention (SHARP) campaign plan to eliminate sexual harassment and sexual assault in the Army, according to the app site.
The app, available to all soldiers and civilians on Fort Sill, is being promoted to all the Advanced Individual Training trainees, officials said. It provides information on suicide prevention, chaplain contacts, domestic violence, SHARP, post housing, and five other areas.
During an introduction of the app to the 30th ADA Brigade Newcomer’s Briefing April 12, trainers discussed the Self Harm/Suicide tab’s Suicide Prevention Info.
“It tells you warning signs, and it asks you questions about your battle buddy that you can answer, and tells you the action required,” Staff Sgt. Matthew Kehoskie, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade SHARP victim advocate said. “It’s easy to use.”
TRADOC, along with installation SHARP offices, perform an annual review of the information and phone numbers on the apps to ensure they are accurate. Since the relaunching of the app Aug. 1, it was downloaded about 1,500 times in the first couple weeks, according to TRADOC. The app is approved for government phones and is available for both Apple and Android phones.
“I would suggest that every soldier and family member, and our DA civilians have it on their smartphones,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “It is free and available to everyone. I’ve got it on my phone, and I encourage all our leaders to download it.”