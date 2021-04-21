After more than a year, Fort Sill Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) graduations will reopen to guest attendance.
During a virtual Town Hall meeting Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, announced BCT and AIT will open graduations to the public beginning May 21 for BCT and June 3 for AIT.
Fort Sill suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies March 16, 2020, to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 to service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the Lawton Fort Sill community.
While Kamper is glad to see graduations reopen, he said it does come with some risks.
“We’re excited moms and dads and family from all across America are going to have the chance to come see their loved one graduate from a significant event in their lives,” Kamper said. “What I’m uncomfortable with is it a risk. We’re potentially going to bring COVID in, from all across America, to these graduations and that’s a real concern.”
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker welcomed the news and said it would be good for the local economy.
“This is a big deal for our community to again host the family members of our graduating soldiers,” Booker said. “This is an increase in tourism dollars coming back to our community. On a personal note, I’m excited because I enjoy going to the graduations and I encourage every one of our community members to attend a graduation.”
Fort Sill leaders are asking everyone who attends to get vaccinated, although they will not turn away anyone who isn’t vaccinated. They also are asking all those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. If someone is unable to wear a mask, officials ask that they maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others.
The decision to reopen graduations came from an increased availability of vaccinations, said Joe Gallagher, Deputy to the Commanding General.
“Training and Doctrine Command issued an order allowing all Army training centers to open graduations to the public,” Gallagher said. “This (decision) has been tied to increased availability of vaccines.”
Along with the reopening of graduations, soldiers will see the return of Family Day — a day for soldiers to spend with their families. Kamper said soldiers will be allowed to leave the post from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before graduation to spend time with families and loved ones. The first Family Day will take place May 20.
The first BCT graduation open to the public will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Fort Sill Polo field. Families are welcome to attend the graduation and have lunch with their soldier until 1 p.m.