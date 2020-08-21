FORT SILL — If you saw a large amount of smoke over Fort Sill’s westside today, or see it Saturday morning, it’s not your imagination.
The Fort Sill Public Affairs Office issued a statement that the post fire department reported a fire that began in the morning on the west range. The fire is burning in a controlled area on the range.
Fire assets remained on site through the day monitoring and by afternoon began conducting a back burn.
Area residents may see a large amount of smoke in the affected area, but at this time the fire is under control, according to the statement.
The fire was to be monitored overnight and into the morning.