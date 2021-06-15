A birthday just isn’t a party unless there’s cake, and Fort Sill is no different.
The post celebrated the Army’s 246th birthday Monday with a cake cutting ceremony attended by Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley.
As is tradition in the Army, Kamper and Burnley invited the post’s oldest and youngest soldiers to cut the cake with a cavalry sword. Kamper then presented both soldiers with a challenge coin and asked each why they joined the Army.
The honor of oldest soldier went to Maj. Felix Kumai, a 61-year-old chaplain. Kumai came to the United States in 1999 and joined the Army as a chaplain in 2004.
Pvt. Aiden Sellers, 17, is the youngest soldier on Fort Sill. Still attending Basic Combat Training, Sellers was given the opportunity to call his dad at home in Florida. Burnley spoke briefly with Seller’s father and thanked him for allowing his son to serve.
After singing “Happy Birthday” Kamper handed the two soldiers a sword and to his joy the soldiers cut the cake in the only possible with a sword — by swinging it swiftly and strongly straight down and sending icing in all directions.
Fort Sill began the celebration Friday with a “Celebration of the Army” ceremony. The event was open to the public and featured a performance by the 77th Army Band as well as historic costumed artillery demonstrations from the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum and the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section.
The U.S. Army’s lineage dates back to June 14, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington’s command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain.