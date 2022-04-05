Fort Sill participating in sexual assault prevention pilot program

Fort Sill is hosting a pilot program to redesign the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault and Response Program, known as SHARP.
Sill is one of six posts participating in this pilot program to refocus SHARP into a victim-centric program that offers investigative, legal and advocacy services from a centralized location. This redesign will allow victims to seek the program’s assistance outside of their individual units, which is where SHARP advocates were housed formerly, allowing for greater privacy.
“We have all of our advocates from the units represented in one location, along with our special victim council and our special victim prosecution team that works closely with our Criminal Investigative Division,” Leslie Watts, the program’s manager, said. “We are all located under one roof so that way an individual can come to one location and get the advocacy they need.”
In 2004, when the sexual assault prevention program was founded, Sill housed a single advocate, trainer and response coordinator. Through the years, the program has been slowly building its resources and now boasts around 17 full-time individuals working on post to support the program.
In addition to soldiers, the program also provides support for adult family members and Department of Defense civilian employees.
“Additionally, the resource center here provides support to commanders and leaders,” Watts said. “If they want to ask questions, get information about the latest statistics, or learn how to work prevention efforts in their area, this organization, and this facility, supports them as well. And again, they can find it all under one roof in one location, which is very helpful.”
The goal of this redesign is to center the victim in a way that is trauma-informed to provide “the best services to victims” and to ensure that their care is streamlined and happening in an “efficient and effective manner,” Watts said.
“The SHARP Resource Center and Fusion Directorate provides first-class care to those in need, and resources to those seeking information. That is what putting People First is all about,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
As a pilot program, the results of this redesign will ultimately be used, along with the five other pilot post’s results, to redesign and refocus the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault and Response Program across the board.
“First and foremost, I couldn’t do this without my team. I serve with a phenomenal team of advocates, trainers and sexual assault response coordinators,” Watts said. “So I appreciate that I get the opportunity to work with such great NCOs and civilians. Depending on the assessment and feedback of how the program runs over the next year, it may be adopted across the entire Army.”
The newly redesigned SHARP Center is located at 2913 Custer Road on Fort Sill. It is open to all adult soldiers and Department of Defense Civilians. The center’s hotline can be reached at 917-4277.