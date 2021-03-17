Fort Sill has opened the vaccine eligibility to all TRICARE beneficiaries age 16 and older.
To date, the COVID vaccine staff at Reynolds Army Health Clinic have administered over 10,000 doses to soldiers, family members, retirees and Department of the Army civilians and contractors, according to a press release. Reynolds will transition into the final tier of the DoD COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan.
“While the vaccine is not mandatory, we want to highly encourage all our beneficiaries to receive the vaccine in order to protect their families, friends, and coworkers,” said Reynolds Commander Col. David Zinnante.
Additionally, anyone who was eligible to receive the vaccine under a previous tier group can still elect to receive the vaccine by calling to make an appointment, Zinnante said.
Any TRICARE Beneficiary age 16 and over can call the Reynolds appointment line at 833-286-3732 to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Please plan to be at the clinic for at least one hour from the time of your appointment as RAHC is experiencing longer than normal wait times in the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Tackaberry said. Space is limited in the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and, in an effort to maintain physical distancing requirements, only the patient with the appointment may be present at the clinic.
Active duty services members can walk-in or receive the COVID-19 vaccine via appointments scheduled individually or through their units. Active duty services members can walk into the clinic from 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.