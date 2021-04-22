The announcement that Fort Sill is reopening graduations is welcome news to Lawton businesses.
Just over a year ago, Candy Hanza, general manager of Comfort Suites, said she lost $12,000 worth of business in the 24 hours because of hotel room reservations cancellations — the result of Fort Sill suspending guest attendance at graduation ceremonies. Now, Hanza and other local businesses are seeing light at the end of the tunnel after Fort Sill announced the continuation of graduations Tuesday.
“This is life back to normal for us,” said Hanza. “Our staff will be all smiles to see those new soldiers and their families coming through our doors again. We’re just very excited to hear this.”
During a virtual Town Hall meeting Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, announced Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) will open graduations to the public beginning May 21 for BCT and June 3 for AIT.
“We’re super excited, especially for our two properties,” said Kevin Bass, general manager of Marriott’s two Lawton hotels. “A lot of our business at the time was military based and graduations. We miss our military families and seeing that sense of pride that we haven’t seen in awhile.”
Fort Sill officials announced March 11, 2020, that they were suspending attendance at graduation ceremonies until further notice to prevent “any potential spread” of COVID-19 to service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce estimated at the time that 100,000 people a year — an average of 8,000 to 8,500 per month — come to Lawton specifically for military graduation ceremonies. That flow and income source halted immediately with the announcement. When the suspension was initially announced, many like Hanza thought it would last only a few weeks, maybe a couple of months. No one was expecting 13 months, said Hanza.
For Hanza, and Bass, losing a major source of weekly income meant “hitting the streets” and finding another source. Hanza said her hotel went from an average of 90 percent occupancy down to 20 percent. Layoffs were inevitable, both hoteliers said, but they were able to bring everyone back several months ago. Hanza said she focused on construction and the oilfield while Bass focused on medical personnel and groups. Both were able to keep their hotels going by changing who they catered to.
“We filled up every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights with military families,” Hanza said. “Once (Fort Sill) announced that closure, this whole town turned into a ghost town. We were fighting each other for every little bit of business that was left out there until companies started drilling again.”
Bass may already be seeing the benefit of the reopening he said. Recent reservations for May 28 and the day before show his hotel to already be at 70 percent occupancy. Although he can’t tell if reservations are directly related to graduations, it’s something his hotels haven’t seen in a while and shows promise for the future.
Lawton’s hotel industry won’t be the only business to benefit from the reopening. Those visitors also eat in local restaurants like Salas Urban Cantina.
Julia Salas, owner of Salas Urban Cantina, said she hopes to see an uptick in business as well and welcomes the chance to provide a free meal to all graduates like she did prior to the shutdown. She said she expects to see business begin to grow again.
Salas saw a decline in her sales for 2020, but made use of food delivery apps and carry-out to boost sales. She said she’s seen an increase of up to 50 percent in carry-out. Early on in the pandemic, she closed the doors until May. Once she reopened under COVID restrictions, she said she was able to bring back every employee who was willing to come back.
“I think this will be great for the local economy and it will be good to see people coming into town again,” Salas said. “I’m sure the soldiers will be thrilled to see their families again too. I certainly hope to see business boom again from this.”
According to Fort Sill’s Public Information Office, the post averages 72 Basic Combat Training graduations annually. As a training installation, the post offers a variety of professional development courses in Field Artillery, Air Defense Artillery and other Army career development courses.
So far, only BCT and AIT graduations will open. AIT soldiers are still restricted to post while officials gauge the effects open graduations have on COVID-19 rates, said a Fort Sill spokesperson.
The first BCT graduation open to the public will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Fort Sill Polo field. Families are welcome to attend the graduation and have lunch with their soldier until 1 p.m.