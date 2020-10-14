The U.S. Army has selected FirstNet to build network infrastructure that will support military firefighters, law enforcement and security personnel at 72 Army installations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including Fort Sill.
This technology will allow U.S. Army public safety personnel to easily interoperate and coordinate with off-post/local community first responders. FirstNet will provide crucial connectivity 24/7, and especially during national emergencies and other significant events — such as the COVID-19 pandemic — in support of public safety’s mission to keep people safe.
These critical response assets are available around the clock to the U.S. Army’s incident commanders. Besides FirstNet network infrastructure, public safety has access to a dedicated nationwide fleet of 76-plus land-based and airborne portable cell sites stationed across the country.