Fort Sill offers many religious options

Fort Sill’s senior chaplain highlighted the many religious offerings available to soldiers, families and civilian employees after a controversial banner was removed due to specific wording.
Fort Sill came under fire June 4 from the Military Religions Freedom Foundation regarding a banner hung on Sheridan Road gate. The banner advertised Vacation Bible School June 7-11 at Frontier Chapel. According to a press release from the foundation, a watchdog group and advocacy organization founded in 2005, Oklahoma City attorney James M. Branum saw the banner and complained about the wording “Jesus Power Pulls Us Through.”
“This kind of messaging, particularly in this location, makes it appear that the US Army is endorsing an evangelical Christian VBS event, in ways that events for people of other faiths (and no faiths) are not promoted,” Branum wrote in his complaint to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
Col. Robert Glazener, Fort Sill senior chaplain, said the banner has gone up every year at the gate and was removed one day ahead of schedule because the class had reached capacity. He said, going forward, officials will make sure to closely check the wording in the future.
“The word Jesus was on (the banner) and by the establishment clause it could have said ‘Vacation Bible School’ but it couldn’t say Jesus,” Glazener said.
Religious leaders on Fort Sill use banners for a variety of things including religious opportunities, Glazener said. The post sees a large number of transient personnel passing through its gates which makes it even more important they have an opportunity to know where they can worship and what opportunities they have.
The post offers 17 religious services with most taking place on Sundays with Jewish and Islamic services offered on Fridays, Glazener said.
“We have a basic training Wiccan services and a permanent party Wiccan service,” Glazener said. “We have Islamic and Jewish. We have a variety of Christian groups, we have (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) for basic training and for (Advanced Individual Training) as well. In the Christian realm, we have two Roman Catholic services, we have a Lutheran service and Anglican service, we have Spanish services, and we try to meet whatever needs that people bring to us.”
When chaplains cannot provide or meet specific religious beliefs or needs, Glazener looks for a religious faith leader. That is a person who has been endorsed by a religious faith group and passed a background check with the Military Police. The representative must then be approved by Glazener and the Fort Sill Garrison Commander. The religious faith leader’s packet is renewed every year.
Religion plays a very important role in many soldiers’ lives, said Glazener. However, it’s just as important to make sure that those who don’t practice a religion are just as protected as those who do.
“Soldiers take an oath to defend the Constitution,” said Glazener. “Our First Amendment right is freedom of religion, freedom of the press and freedom of speech and it’s very important to Maj. Gen. Kamper the Garrison Commander and myself that anyone and everyone has the opportunity to practice faith if they want to. If they don’t, then we want to make sure that is protected as well.”
Glazener said he uses a story to emphasize how adamant he is that all people practice their faith in the way they believe. He quoted a 1946 post-war confessional prose by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller.
“‘When they came for the Jews, I said nothing. When they came for the socialist, I said nothing. When they came for the Catholics, I said nothing. And when they came for me, there was no one left,’” Glazener quoted.
“So all of our religious freedoms, our rights not to practice or practice religion is all intertwined, and we want to make sure that we stay within the law,” said Glazener. “We also want to make sure all of our soldiers and family members are able to practice their First Amendment rights.”